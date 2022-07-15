ZEE5 Global to Deliver Exciting Range of Shows and Movies in July

ZEE5 Global, the world’s largest platform for South Asian content, has geared up to deliver an exciting range of shows and movies across languages and genres this month. With Sona Mohapatra’s unapologetic documentary Shut up Sona already streaming on the platform to Kangana Ranaut starrer action-packed film Dhaakad and the original Series Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd. starring Amruta Subhash, this month’s content slate is going to be exhilarating for the viewers.

Diving deep into the coal mines of Bhopal, Agni essayed by Kangana Ranaut is set on a mission to eliminate human and arms trafficker Rudraveer played by Arjun Rampal. Produced by Deepak Mukut and directed by Razneesh Ghai, Dhaakad, mounted on a large scale, is backed by power-packed action sequences designed by Hollywood action directors and is already streaming on the platform.

After the successful release of the first two seasons, ZEE5 brings its viewers the third season of the gangster drama Rangbaaz titled Rangbaaz – Darr Ki Rajneeti with Vineet Kumar Singh and Aakanksha Singh in the leading roles The 6-episode series also stars Geetanjali Kulkarni, Sudhanva Deshpande, Ashok Pathak, Soham Majumdar, Prashant Narayanan and others in pivotal roles. The series, directed by Navdeep Singh, is centred around Vineet’s character, Haroon Shah Ali Baig (also known as Saheb) and charts his rise from a small town in Bihar to becoming one of its most potent strongmen.

In its partnership with TVF, the platform is set for yet another original series Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd starring National award-winning actor Amruta Subhash along with Yamini Das, Anup Soni, Anjana Sukhani and Anandeshwar Dwivedi on July 8. The six-episode series, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, tells the story of a housewife from a small town and how she embarks on an ambitious journey to become an entrepreneur and gain financial independence only to win her kids back from her ex-husband, Dilip.

ZEE5 Global also has an exquisite line-up of regional digital releases bringing diversity this month. On July 1, the platform launched a thrilling Malayalam story about cyber security in Rahul Riji Nair’s Keedam, starring Rajisha Vijayan and Sreenivasan in the leading roles.

Promising a fun ride, Telugu actor Sushanth is making his OTT debut with Maa Neella Tank. With comic dialogues and cinematic visuals, the web series is directed by Lakshmi Sowjanya and will also feature Priya Anand, Sudarshan, Nirosha, Prem Sagar, Rama Raju, and Annapurnamma in key roles.

This July, the viewers will also get to explore a Punjabi film Beautiful Billo starring Neeru Bajwa, Rubina Bajwa, Roshan Prince, and Raghveer Boli.

Users can seamlessly download the ZEE5 app from Google Play Store / iOS App Store on Roku devices, Apple TVs, Android TVs, and Amazon Fire Stick. ZEE5 is also available on www.ZEE5.com