ZEE5 Global welcomes Tamil New Year with Oru Awesome Thudakkam

ZEE5 Global, the largest platform for South-Asian content announced a compelling content line-up in Tamil at a glittering star-studded gala – Oru Awesome Thodakkam in Chennai. In attendance at the soiree were some of the most noted stalwarts of the Tamil entertainment industry including renowned director, screenwriter, and producer Vetrimaaran who is releasing his first original series Nilamellam Ratham, featuring Ameer and music by Yuvan Shankar Raja exclusively on ZEE5 Global. He was joined by the multi-hyphenate Prakash Raj who stars in a riveting drama series Anantham, the legendary actress Radikaa Sarathkumar who stars in the edge-of-the-seat thriller Karamegam and the political drama Thalamai Seyalagam along with the latest heartthrob on the block, Kalidas Jayaram, lead of the coming-of-age drama Paper Rocket.

In addition to these, ZEE5 Global’s upcoming Tamil content slate also includes director Vijay’s teen dance drama Five-Six-Seven-Eight, the revenge saga Kolaigara Kairegaigal directed by S.R. Prabhakaran and Aindham Vedham a mystical thriller. The showcase of new offerings included a sneak-peek into interesting titles like Alma Mater, Ayali, Season 2 of the popular series Fingertip and some of the most awaited films like Yaanai featuring Arun Vijay and Priya Bhavani Shankar of the Blood Money fame, Thamezharasan starring Vijay Antony, Suresh Gopi, Sonu Sood and Remya Nambeesan.

All eyes were also on the cast and crew of Vilangu, the most-watched Tamil original series on ZEE5 Global along with the lead cast and crew of the immensely successful Malaysia to Amnesia and Vinodhaya Sitham.

With the strengthening of its already robust Tamil content slate, ZEE5 Global bolsters its position as the go-to platform for multilingual entertainment. The exciting line-up comes close on the heels of superstar Ajith’s Valimai, which premiered on our platform last month, fetching the fastest 500-million streaming minutes on ZEE5 Global.

Talking about the focus on Tamil content, Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global said, “At ZEE5, we cater to every South Asian language speaking community by bringing them the most diverse range of content in the language of their choice. Our Tamil content library today is quite unparalleled with a mix of latest blockbusters, TV Shows and more, and we have seen a tremendous response to our latest releases. We are thrilled to announce this fantastic content line-up of 10+ Tamil Originals and blockbuster movies with the best of talent that will add on to our already rich library, and showcase it to audiences across the globe.”

Siju Prabhakaran, Chief Cluster Officer – South (Linear & OTT), ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “We have been successful in creating a strong content repository for ZEE5 Global, offering a diverse range of content to viewers by leaning on our strong legacy and market expertise. The year is about to get more exciting as we bring to you over 10 captivating original series and some of the most anticipated blockbuster movies, which will be available for our viewers in India and worldwide. The vibrant slate includes shows such as Anantham featuring the prolific Prakash Raj, Vetrimaaran’s original series Nilamellam Ratham, new themes like Paper Rocket by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, the return of a popular IP Fingertip and many more to keep you captivated and at the edge of your seats. Besides, we are also keen to bring to fore stories which are the vision of promising budding makers and showcase fresh talent which may define the future of the Tamil OTT segment.”

Highlighting the content line-up and stellar cast, Punit Misra, President, international business, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd said, “We are delighted with the exponential growth of ZEE5 in establishing itself as a prominent player in the global South Asian OTT ecosystem, especially our success with Tamil content. We believe our clear design thinking and strategic approach to building a compelling slate along with our partnerships with the best of talent in Tamil Nadu and other key markets, will help accelerate the platform’s popularity further. What sets us apart is our approach to content design, which we call #SoultoScreen, which rests on an intimate understanding of the culture and people, creating stories and characters that are inspired from their life and crafted to stoke their imagination.”

ZEE5 Global is known for its diversified content across 100+ taste clusters and its focus on real, relevant, and resonant storytelling. Today, ZEE5 Global is home to an unparalleled 170,000 hours of content.

With a rich library of over 3,500 films; 1,750 TV shows, 700 originals, ZEE5 Global offers content across 18 languages: Hindi, English, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Punjabi, including six international languages Malay, Thai, Bahasa, Urdu, Bangla and Arabic. The platform has an exciting line-up for 2022 that will add to its extensive library of content offering a larger catalog to entertainment seekers.

