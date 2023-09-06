Zohra Banu Langha, 75, Leaves Behind a Rich Legacy

HOUSTON: With heavy hearts and profound sorrow, we announce the peaceful passing of a remarkable woman, Zohara Banu Langha, who bravely battled cancer with unwavering strength and grace. Surrounded by her devoted family, she transitioned to her eternal abode, leaving behind a legacy of love, forgiveness, and faith. Zohara Banu Langha departed this world on August 20, 2023, leaving a void that can never be filled.

A cherished mother, loving grandmother, and a pillar of strength, she demonstrated exceptional resilience throughout her journey. She found solace in her unshakable faith and her ability to forgive, showcasing the true essence of compassion and kindness. In her final moments, she recited the Kalima and praised the Almighty Allah, embracing His mercy and grace.

She was born on August 3, 1947, in Gujarat, India, and left an indelible mark on the lives she touched. Zohara Banu Langha’s legacy will continue through the Masjid E Zohara in Woodlands. This sacred place of worship stands as a perpetual testament to her devotion and her family’s commitment to preserving her memory. Additionally, her family established the Langha Foundation, dedicated to supporting educational endeavors, ensuring that her passion for education lives on. The Janaza Prayer for Zohara Banu Langha took place at Masjid Hamza on a solemn Monday afternoon, following the Namaz e Zohar with the attendance of a large gathering of friends and families.

Her final journey was a testament to the impact she had on countless lives. Her resting place is at the Forest Park Cemetery on Westheimer, where she lies in eternal peace. She is survived by her loving children, Dr. Yunus Langha, Shakil Langha, and Shahina Parveen, as well as her cherished grandchildren. She leaves behind a legacy of love, resilience, and faith that will forever inspire those who were fortunate enough to know her.

Let us remember Zohara Banu Langha as a beacon of love and forgiveness, a woman who embraced life’s challenges with courage and embraced every moment with grace. May her soul find eternal tranquility in the presence of the Almighty Allah, and may her legacy continue to guide and inspire generations to come.